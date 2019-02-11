Ontario Provincial Police say a North Bay woman has been charged after a woman died in her care.

In July 2018, North Bay police contacted OPP to assist with a death investigation at a residential home.

A 54-year-old woman had died while being bathed. OPP have charged her caregiver, a 34-year-old woman. She's been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in court next month.