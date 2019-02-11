Caregiver charged in North Bay after death
Ontario Provincial Police say a North Bay woman has been charged after a woman died in her care.
54-year-old woman died in 2018
Ontario Provincial Police say a North Bay woman has been charged after a woman died in her care.
In July 2018, North Bay police contacted OPP to assist with a death investigation at a residential home.
A 54-year-old woman had died while being bathed. OPP have charged her caregiver, a 34-year-old woman. She's been charged with failing to provide the necessaries of life.
The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.