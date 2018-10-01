Police searching for vandals who caused damage at North Bay car dealerships
North Bay Police are investigating a mischief case involving two businesses.
Incident happened over the weekend, police say
On Saturday morning, police were called to two car dealerships on Lakeshore Drive. Police say sometime overnight, an unknown tool was used to damage several vehicles.
The damage is estimated to be $140,000.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Bay Police or Crime Stoppers.
