North Bay police say a man from southern Ontario has been charged after a traffic stop lead to officers finding 115 pounds of marijuana.

On Sunday, police stopped a southbound vehicle on Highway 11 in the city. A search was done and police found the drugs and $2,450 in Canadian currency.

Police say the estimated street value is $300,000.

A 53-year-old man from Caledonia, Ont., has been charged with possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Monday.