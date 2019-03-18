115 pounds of cannabis found in a vehicle in North Bay, police say
North Bay police say a man from southern Ontario has been charged after a traffic stop lead to officers finding 115 pounds of marijuana.
Police say street value of drugs is $300K
On Sunday, police stopped a southbound vehicle on Highway 11 in the city. A search was done and police found the drugs and $2,450 in Canadian currency.
Police say the estimated street value is $300,000.
A 53-year-old man from Caledonia, Ont., has been charged with possession for the purpose of distributing cannabis and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime.
A bail hearing is scheduled for Monday.
