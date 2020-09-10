North Bay officials say they're cancelling two upcoming community events due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Bay Fire and Emergency Services has cancelled its annual Halloween Night for Kids, while the City of North Bay has cancelled this year's Santa Claus Parade.

They did so after consulting with the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit.

"We're disappointed that these two popular community events can't be held this year, but it is important that we do everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help keep North Bay residents safe and healthy," Mayor Al McDonald said.

City staff are consulting with other municipalities and exploring potential alternatives to the parade.

The news comes on the heels of comments made today by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who says the idea of children going door-to-door for Halloween this year makes him "nervous."

Ford says he'll want to discuss the issue with the province's health experts but says he'd prefer parents keep their kids home instead of going trick or treating. He says he's concerned because it's difficult to say where the daily COVID-19 case count will be by the end of next month.

Ontario has seen a steady increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and reported 170 new cases today, including one more death.