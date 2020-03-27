Canada Post says one of its employees who works at its facility on Worthington Street East has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

It says it was notified about the case from the North Bay Regional Health Centre on Thursday.

"Employees who work at this facility were contacted and told to stay home to await further direction," Canada Post stated in a release.

"A deep cleaning and thorough sanitization of the facility is underway."

Canada Post says mail and parcels will not be delivered on Friday in North Bay and the communities served by the facility.

"Regular mail services are scheduled to resume on Monday, March 30, pending the direction of public health officials and in consultation with our joint local health and safety committee."