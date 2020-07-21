North Bay officials are honouring a 8-year-old boy who helped get his grandfather help while he was having a medical emergency.

Dave Oley and his grandson Trent Hare recently went out fishing on Halfmile Lake, north of North Bay. While they were out in the boat, Dave started feeling unwell.

They started to head back to shore.

"I had no energy," Dave said. "I didn't even get out of the boat.

Trent says it was a scary situation.

"He thought he was having a heart attack. I thought he was too," he said. "I didn't like it."

Trent went to his grandfather's truck to get a cell phone and called his mom for help. She called the ambulance.

In the meantime, Trent stayed calm and splashed water on Dave's face to keep him cool. Eventually, they decided Trent should walk about half a kilometre to the main road to watch for the ambulance.

EMS crews arrived and safely got them out. Dave was taken to the hospital in North Bay.

"The end result was I had been severely dehydrated," Dave said.

Dave was worried it was something much more serious, as at the end of March, he had a full cardiac arrest episode. Doctors told him at the time he only had a two per cent chance of survival.

"I was concerned that that's what was going on at the time," he said.

'Pretty brave little guy'

"I guess a little bit of it did contribute to what happened up at the lake with Trent, but two different situations."

However, Dave says there were a few things working in their favour on that day. He says they were lucky to have cell coverage, as service is patchy in the area. He adds another bit of luck was that when he packed his cell phone that morning, he showed Trent how to use it as it's an older flip-phone.

"I had no idea anything would happen," he said. "I guess all in all, the circumstances, everything was in my favour. I don't know how many lives I have left but I've used some."

Dave says his health has been good since the incident. He says he's so thankful Trent was with him on that day.

"He's a pretty brave little guy and not too much fazes him," he said. "If it hadn't been for Trent, I'm not sure what the outcome would have been. He was very, very brave."

On Tuesday, Trent was awarded a certificate of bravery at the EMS headquarters in North Bay.