Northern hockey leaders reflect on abrupt end to OHL's season
This is normally the time of year when the hockey season is wrapping up, but the pandemic has changed all that
The owner of two Sudbury sports teams says it's frustrating both leagues have cancelled play for the season.
Yesterday, the Ontario Hockey League announced it's cancelling this season, and the National Basketball League of Canada cancelled its season earlier this year.
Sudbury Wolves and Sudbury Five owner Dario Zulich says he's been able to access government assistance to help.
"That program is put in place for companies hardest hit and sports teams are one of them, as all entertainment type companies, so that's helped a little bit for sure," he told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.
"But nothing can replace your top line, that's for sure."
North Bay Battalion general manager Adam Dennis says he feels for the players.
"They're the guys that are so used to being told where to go, what to do, when to skate, how fast to skate. And there hasn't been much communication with them," he said.
"So if there is a silver lining, it's that we do have some closure and now we have a little bit of direction of where we can direct our efforts."
Dennis notes they're going to try to figure out other ways to showcase players' talent to the NHL.
In the meantime, Zulich says his clubs are still intact and ready to play when the seasons resume.
"We have to look forward."
With files from Martha Dillman and Markus Schwabe
