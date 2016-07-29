The owner of two Sudbury sports teams says it's frustrating both leagues have cancelled play for the season.

Yesterday, the Ontario Hockey League announced it's cancelling this season, and the National Basketball League of Canada cancelled its season earlier this year.

Sudbury Wolves and Sudbury Five owner Dario Zulich says he's been able to access government assistance to help.

"That program is put in place for companies hardest hit and sports teams are one of them, as all entertainment type companies, so that's helped a little bit for sure," he told Morning North CBC host Markus Schwabe.

"But nothing can replace your top line, that's for sure."

A file photo of a match-up between the North Bay Battalion and the Erie Otters. Battalion general manager Adam Dennis says, with the cancellation of the OHL 2020-21 season, he really feels for the players who have been waiting to get back on the ice. (Jack Hanrahan/The Associated Press)

North Bay Battalion general manager Adam Dennis says he feels for the players.

"They're the guys that are so used to being told where to go, what to do, when to skate, how fast to skate. And there hasn't been much communication with them," he said.

"So if there is a silver lining, it's that we do have some closure and now we have a little bit of direction of where we can direct our efforts."

Dennis notes they're going to try to figure out other ways to showcase players' talent to the NHL.

In the meantime, Zulich says his clubs are still intact and ready to play when the seasons resume.

"We have to look forward."

Listen to the Morning North CBC interview here.