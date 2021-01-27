North Bay has a new deal with Brampton Batallion, but not everyone is cheering
Original agreement was meant to entice a team back to the city in 2012, a decade after the Centennials left
North Bay city council has reached a new deal with junior hockey team Brampton Batallion, designed to reduce 'financial risk'.
The agreement was first struck when the Battalion left Brampton and moved into the Memorial Gardens in 2013.
The city will now repay nearly $4 million dollars it borrowed from the hockey club for renovations to the aging arena.
The old agreement also could have seen the city pay the Battalion a penalty of $377,000 if ticket sales dipped too low, which has now has been removed.
The hockey club will also now receive all the profits from the sale of food, drink and advertising in the arena.
Since 2013, tickets for every event at the Memorial Gardens has come with a $2.50 surcharge, all of which will now go into city coffers.
"There's nothing exciting here. There's not a big win or a big wow," North Bay city councillor Tanya Vrebosch said during a virtual meeting Tuesday night.
"Minimizing the financial risk in this agreement to the City of North Bay, I think that's the important piece that we need to take from here. Do I like it 100 per cent? Absolutely not."
Two city councillors voted against the deal, including George Maroosis.
"I don't want to leave the impression that this was a victory for either party, but I think that we could have done better," he said.
"This has been a difficult contract from day one."
Maroosis says the agreement was "based on the premise" that North Bay wanted to get a new Ontario Hockey League team to replace the Centennials, who moved out in 2002.
He said "those who love hockey, of course, think it's wonderful" but he says there seems to be not many of them, considering the Battalion has struggled to fill the stands in recent years.
"We look forward to continuing our relationship with the City under the updated agreement," said Battalion owner Scott Abbott in a statement.
"It's important for us, as our players enjoy North Bay and we all appreciate the loyalty from our billets, fans and corporate
supporters."
