A North Bay man has been charged with arson and mischief after a fire on Sunday.

Crews were called to the scene on Main Street around 3 p.m. Police say it's alleged the fire was intentionally started in a residential section of the building. He was also seen damaging property to a nearby business.

The 22-year-old man has been charged with arson and mischief under $5,000. He's been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

North Bay police and fire crews continue to investigate.