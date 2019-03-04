Arson charge laid in North Bay
A North Bay man has been charged with arson and mischief after a fire on Sunday.
Fire happened Sunday afternoon
Crews were called to the scene on Main Street around 3 p.m. Police say it's alleged the fire was intentionally started in a residential section of the building. He was also seen damaging property to a nearby business.
The 22-year-old man has been charged with arson and mischief under $5,000. He's been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
North Bay police and fire crews continue to investigate.
