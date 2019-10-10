Police arrest North Bay man after allegedly pointing gun at pedestrian
A 25-year-old North Bay man has been arrested and charged after allegedly pointing a firearm at a pedestrian.
Accused released on bail and will appear in court this month
On Monday, police received a 911 call. Around 5:20 p.m., police say the accused was driving his white Honda Civic and almost hit a male pedestrian.
Police say the accused began to swear at the victim and then allegedly pointed "what appeared to be a handgun" at him.
The accused left the area and phoned police. Police found the accused, searched his vehicle and arrested him.
Inside the vehicle officers found a loaded 12 gauge flare gun, a black metal bb pistol, 40 live rounds of .22 gauge rounds and suspected methamphetamine pills.
The accused has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.
