A municipal arena in North Bay is closed for safety reasons.

According to a news release from the city of North Bay, cracks in drywall of some non-load bearing walls were found at Memorial Gardens.

Until the cause of the cracks can be confirmed the city has closed the facility to public use "out of an abundance of caution."

A structural engineering firm will be assessing the cracks.

Thursday evening's game between the North Bay Battalion and the Barrie Colts was postponed.

In a news release, the team says the postponement was out of concern that the "damage could possibly be related to snow on the roof."

A makeup date has not been scheduled, and no decision has been made about the Battalion's home game scheduled for Sunday, also at Memorial Gardens.