North Bay police turn to mobile app in fight against misinformation during lockdowns

Police in North Bay, Ont., hope technology can provide a much-needed assist in the battle against misinformation.

Starting in April, the North Bay Police Service (NBPS) expects to be using Alertable, an app that pushes messages out to subscribers' mobile devices during emergencies.

The plan to use the app stems from an incident in February, where false reports spread across social media during a lockdown at West Ferris High School in North Bay.

David Woolley, corporate communications officer with NBSP, said adding Alertable to the law enforcement "toolbox" will take pressure off officers and parents during a lockdown.

"Currently we have our Facebook page, we have an Instagram account, we have a Twitter account and we have our website," Woolley said. "Those are all channels with which we can communicate with the public in situations like what occurred at West Ferris.

"But Alertable is going to give us a more direct route. Once you download the app, you can choose your preferred way of being communicated and we can send out information much faster, much more frequent updates on situations."

On Feb. 16, NBPS was alerted to a student carrying a firearm at the school. Police responded immediately, and a lockdown was engaged.

At the same time, rumours began swirling online that students at West Ferris had been injured, police were at the school because of a stabbing, and another potential shooting was expected to happen at Chippewa High School.

Those rumours were found to have originated in southern Ontario, targeting a similarly named school.

"Don't trust everything you read online," Woolley said. "If you see something, an assertion made online, remember to view that with a grain of salt and ensure that you have evidence before you trust that information.

"Look at where that information is coming from, if it's coming from a trusted, reliable source, or if it's just coming from a random user online."

How quickly misinformation, or in some cases disinformation, spreads is a growing challenge for police, Woolley said.

"It's certainly a challenge, especially at a smaller police service like ours.I am the only one who's monitoring social media and I you know, I don't work 24/7. So it is a challenge, for sure."

School board tweaking policy

The Near North School Board has also amended its own policies, tightening up communications responses between schools and parents during and after a lockdown.

Emily Samuel, the board's president of School Safety, said that following the West Ferris lockdown, the board wanted to establish a communication approach that would help keep parents informed in case of an emergency.

That includes encouraging parents to sign up for the board's email list, or subscribing to their social media feeds. In the event of a lockdown, the information, however, will be sourced from NBPS, Samuel said.

"Should there be another emergency situation like this, we're going to be using that school messenger voicemail and email to send the information to families to let them know that a lockdown has been initiated," she said. "Certainly if we need to provide updates, social media can be a very good tool and so we do want to use that as well."

The core of the board's response to crisis events, Samuel said, will come post-incident. The board makes use of a network of support staff to help students and staff through traumatic events.

"As you can imagine, a lockdown can be a very scary experience for our students and our staff," Samuel said. "So following an event like that, we deploy a crisis response team to the school working through that event.

"Then we continue to provide those supports to the school for as many days as it takes following an event because in some cases, depending on the situation, a day or two is all that's needed in terms of crisis response support. And in other cases, it's going to be much lengthier."

Police ended up charging two people with weapons offences following the West Ferris lockdown.

Police later confirmed one of the accused had stolen the fake firearm earlier the same day. No physical injuries were reported in the incident.

The lockdown was lifted at approximately 4:30 p.m.