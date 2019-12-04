The rotating teachers' strikes have been going on for almost three months and much has been heard from teachers, the teachers' unions, parents and government officials.

Maeve Stemp and Ryan Dailey are two Grade 12 students directly affected by the teacher walkouts.

Stemp is a student in the International Baccalaureate program at Chippewa Secondary School in North Bay.

Dailey goes to Timmins High and Vocational School. He's also a student trustee with the District School Board Ontario North East.

Strikes are warranted

Stemp feels that the strikes are warranted. She adds that while students may be frustrated by the strikes, she thinks a lot of them understand and support what the teachers are advocating for.

From her experience with her peers, Stemp says, she has not heard any negative feedback about any of the strikes. "Last Friday when there was the province-wide strike we even had students in North Bay that were downtown striking alongside the teachers," she said.

Ryan Dailey thinks students are being negatively affected by the strikes. "The more time that students are taken out of class is less time for those students to be in the classroom learning valuable course material from the teachers themselves," he said.

Students getting nervous

"Some students, of course, love the break," said Dailey. "But I feel, like in the long run, honestly, the students are kind of nervous," he added.

Both Stemp and Dailey have experience with one of the major sticking points in the ongoing dispute between teachers and the government, and that's mandatory e-learning.

Stemp says she took a Grade 11 chemistry course online in the summer of Grade 10. "That class was my lowest grade out of any class I've taken in high school," she said. "I think I struggled because I wasn't able to ask questions directly and sometimes had to wait an entire week to get to hear back from teachers."

Dailey didn't much like his e-learning course either. "I took a Grade 11 e-learning accounting class and I found it was definitely more of a struggle for me than any of my in-class courses have been for sure," he explained.

As for the issue of class size, Dailey says an average class size for him would range from 18 to the mid-20s, and he's not keen on increasing it.

"It's backed by evidence that the larger class size results in less one-on-one time for students, which makes it far more difficult for students to get the assistance that they actually need," he added.

Stemp has experienced combined classes and while she enjoyed meeting new classmates she says "it was also a struggle for the teachers to be able to balance teaching essentially two courses in one class."

Both Stemp and Dailey are in their last year of high school.

"University is just around the corner and everybody's ready to go" said Dailey. "We all need to achieve the best marks we can. And it's kind of tough to do that if we're not actually in the classroom," he added.

Stemp feels that over the past two weeks, the combination of snow days and strikes has been more difficult than the strikes alone.

"But in all honesty I feel that the teachers have sort of accommodated the fact that we have slightly less time to work on the things that we're learning, but I feel that it has been organized in a way that we're not missing content at all," she added.

Dailey's message to both sides of the current education impasse is to just try and get things resolved for the sake of the students.

To the government, Stemp says she appreciates that attempts are being made to have conversations and discussions but "education isn't a place necessarily to make cuts or to make drastic changes."

As for the teachers, she appreciates the amount of effort that's going into keeping classes working as normally as possible.