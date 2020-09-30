Pedestrian dies in North Bay crash this morning

North Bay Police say they are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

The crash happened shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Algonquin Drive, north of Norwood Avenue.

Police say a southbound pick-up truck struck a pedestrian who was crossing Algonquin Drive.

The woman was transported to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Also this morning in Sault Ste. Marie, police there say a female pedestrian was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a pickup truck.

Sault police say the collision happened at 7:22 a.m. on Carmen's Way.

A pickup truck travelling southbound struck the woman in the area of Albert Street West.