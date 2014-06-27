Air Canada says it will soon return to the Jack Garland airport in North Bay, Ont., with flights beginning at the end of June.

The carrier had pulled its service a year ago due to the pandemic. North Bay was one of 30 domestic regional routes suspended by Air Canada last June due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

Airport manager Jack Santerre calls the return of the major air carrier great news for the North Bay community.

"The timing is coincidental with what we hope [is] the end of the third wave and the start of the return to some new normal process for transfer passengers," he said.

"The airport has remained operational right through pandemic carrying critical freight, charters for nurses and people going north."

The airport also secured some financial help from the City of North Bay.

'Pent-up demand' raises travel hopes

Santerre said the airport served 77,000 travellers in 2019. He hopes to see a return to that number once travel restrictions are lifted and people feel comfortable travelling again.

"It's essential to provide that connectivity to the world and allow things to take place," he said.

"We all know that the pandemic has played havoc with the transportation system across the country and the world for the last 12 months plus, and probably will continue for the foreseeable future. But we do know there is pent-up demand."

