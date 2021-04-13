The mayor of North Bay says he's delighted Air Canada is resuming service, after the airline stopped flying in and out of the city 10 months ago, due to the pandemic.

The federal government say it is providing Air Canada with up to $5.9 billion in loans and equity investments. In exchange, the airline will refund customers who had their flights cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Part of the agreement means the resumption of regional routes.

Mayor Al McDonald says it's important to have that service back.

"We want to make sure that our business and industry and our citizens have the ability to be able to travel, not only for work, but for also pleasure, once the pandemic has let up and people start to travel again when it's safe," he said.

McDonald says the city has been working with higher levels of government to get the service back to his city.

North Bay council put aside up to 1.5 million to support the airport during the pandemic, so when regular air travel returns, the airport will be ready to operate.

There's no firm date on when the flights will resume.

The federal government says it's still negotiating potential aid packages for other airlines, including Calgary-based WestJet. The basic requirements of refunding customers, restoring regional routes, restricting executive compensation and protecting jobs would apply to other potential deals, and each package will reflect the individual needs of the airline.