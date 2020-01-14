Skip to Main Content
Noront Steel fined $75K after workplace injury
Sudbury·New

Sudbury-based Noront Steel has pleaded guilty to provincial offences after a worker was critically injured in 2018.

Worker critically injured in 2018 after torching through steel drum

CBC News ·
Noront Steel was fined $70k after a worker was injured by an explosion in 2018. (Shutterstock)

According to the Ministry of Labour, a worker was using an oxy-acetylene torch to cut holes in a 45-gallon steel drum when the barrel exploded in flames.

An investigation determined the barrel had not been cleaned out and had contained flammable substances including acetone, methyl ethyl ketone and toluene.

No one told the worker what had been in the barrel and a label indicated the contents were not combustible. 

The incident took place in the Walden Industrial Park in August of 2018.

The company was fined $75,000 with a 25 percent victim fine surcharge.

According to its web site, Noronto Steel is a full service steel fabrication firm specializing in the manufacture of structural steel, plate work and miscellaneous steel.


 

