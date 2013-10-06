The City of Sault Ste. Marie has been chosen by Noront Resources to be home to a new smelter that will process ore from the Ring of Fire.

The city and Noront made the announcement on Tuesday.

Once operational, it will employ between 300 and 500 people directly. The city says another 1,000 jobs will be indirectly created through suppliers and other businesses.

The process of finalizing a land agreement is still taking place, but the city says the company plans to locate the facility on Algoma Steel property.

Initially, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, Timmins and Sault Ste. Marie had all made pitches for the smelter to be built in their communities. In July, the company announced it had narrowed the two locations down to Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins.

