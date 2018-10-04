A citizens group has failed in its legal fight to save a historic steamship on Manitoulin Island.

But now the fate of the SS Norisle could depend on who is elected mayor of the small town where it's moored.

"I think what we have to do is take a second look at what's going on here," says Dave Ham, a member of the SS Norisle Steamship Society, who is now running for mayor in the Township of Assiginack.

The society spent years, and according to Ham over one million dollars, restoring the Norisle, which was a passenger ferry on Lake Huron from 1946 to 1974.

In December 2016, the society filed suit against the municipality, which had announced plans to remove the ship from the Manitowaning harbour and have it sunk in the Tobermory area to entertain diving tourists.

"Well, I think that's a tremendous waste," says Ham.

The SS Norisle ran the ferry route between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island between 1946 and 1964 before being replaced by the Chi-cheemaun. (SS Norisle Steamship Society)

The lawsuit was recently settled, with the township's ownership of the Norisle reaffirmed and in exchange the municipality is reimbursing the citizens group for $45,000 spent removing asbestos from the ship.

Ham, who previously served nine years as the local reeve, says saving the ship was "part of the decision-making process" for throwing his hat into the mayor's race this election.

He faces four other candidates, including incumbent mayor Paul Moffatt.

He says taxpayers in Assiginack, a municipality of about 900 people on the eastern end of Manitoulin Island, shelled out $250,000 in legal fees to fight the failed lawsuit.

"I'm glad that's it's taken care and you can't go back, but it should never have happened," says Moffatt.

Now that a court battle over the ship's ownership is over, the Township of Assiginack hopes to proceed with plans to sink the SS Norisle in an underwater park popular with divers. (Erik White/CBC)

He says very few voters have asked him about his platform on the Norisle during this campaign.

"I don't think you'd find many voters in Assiginack that would support something like that. I think any that I have spoken to are only too happy to see the stern of the Norisle heading up Manitowaning Bay," Moffatt says.

It has been a rough retirement for the Norisle and its sister ship the SS Norgoma, which has also been called a rusty eyesore.

Sault Ste. Marie city council has ordered that the Norgoma, which has recently served as a museum ship, be removed from the city's waterfront this spring.