The saga of a rusty old ship that has sparked political debate for years in Sault Ste. Marie could soon be finally coming to an end.

Built in 1950, the M.S. Norgoma once ferried passengers across the Great Lakes, before being retired in 1974.

For decades it has sat on the Sault Ste. Marie waterfront, serving as a maritime museum for a while, but in more recent years has become a rusty eyesore.

After much debate, and efforts to keep the Norgoma in the Sault, city council voted in 2020 to sell the ship to a business in Tobermory aiming to make it a tourist attraction, but that deal has fallen apart.

Monday night, Sault city councillors approved a new deal to sell the Norgoma to a Port Colborne man who used to work in the marine salvage industry, but who plans to fix up the vessel for his own personal use.

"I don't think the Norgoma has strong historic ties to our community," said Coun. Matthew Shoemaker.

"Cutting off our continuing expense on the Norgoma is a win-win... trying to rid ourselves of this burdensome asset."

The deal will see the city get $2,500 for the ship, but taxpayers will continue forking out $40 dollars a day in docking fees until the Norgoma is hauled away, which is expected to happen in May.