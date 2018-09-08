For years, the M.S. Norgoma ship has been on the waterfront in the Bondar Marina in Sault Ste. Marie.

The 185-ft ship, which is currently a museum, stopped sailing in 1974. But where it will be housed in the future is still up for debate.

Earlier this year, city council voted to remove the ship from the waterfront.

Louis Muio, president of the board of directors of the St. Mary's River Marine Heritage Centre, said he's been working all summer to find the Norgama a new home.

"I had meetings with Parks Canada, the intent was there would be a location right at our docks," Muio told CBC's Up North.

"But the indicated they could not accommodate us."

From there, Muio went to the Bushplane Museum, the Sault's local Conservation Authority, and the Valley Camp in neighbouring Sault Ste. Marie, MI.

"The [Bushplane Musuem] indicated they were still a working airport, and not accommodate us," Muio said. "[Valley Camp] indicated they didn't have any facility large enough to take our ship."

The Conservation Authority is still debating the request, with the plan being to locate the Norgama at the docking facility behind the hospital. He said he expects an answer around September 18.

The group behind museum ship M.S. Norgoma is hoping they can find a new home for the vessel. (Yvon Theriault/ Radio-Canada CBC)

City delivers 'eviction notice'

In the meantime, Muio said he has asked the city for a one-year extension to the "eviction notice," time which the group can use to find a proper home for the ship.

And the ship itself isn't sitting idle, Muio said.

"The ship has become a place that people are using for retirement parties, receptions, and we've shot several movies there," he said.

"This year the use of the ship has increased dramatically...our visitation is up, and partially because it's been paintrf and we have some new members on board, who are good at marketing and advertising," he added. "It's dramatically improved our usage of the ship."

At the end of the day, Muio said, the group just wants to ship to remain in a place where everyone has the opportunity to enjoy it.

"I hope we can have a location that is dear to the city so the board can continue to run it as a museum ship," he said. "The only outcome we're looking for is we continue to operate it locally."