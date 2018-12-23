About two decades ago, Angel Vincent came up with an idea that has stuck with her.

It was during a difficult time in her life when she had a dream about opening a spa.

"I woke up from this dream and I just started drawing it on paper," she said.

"It was just a vision that came so strong to me, I believe that it came from somewhere else. I just want to make it happen."

Early next year, that dream will become a reality for Vincent. She is the owner of the Touch of Heaven Nordic Spa and Retreat, set to open at the end of January on Old Skead Road in Greater Sudbury.

Angel Vincent is getting ready to open a spa in Sudbury. She's been working for more than 20 years to make her dream a reality. (Jan Lakes/CBC)

Vincent says it's been a challenge to get the business to this point.

"I didn't qualify for all the government loans and grants," she said.

"I was refused by everybody, even the banks."

Eventually, she managed to find a private investor to help her start her business. She purchased the property five years ago, got it re-zoned and construction has been ongoing since then.

The facility will feature outdoor pools, a waterfall, a sauna, steam room, a fire pit, hammocks and overnight stay rooms.