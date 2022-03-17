Sudbury's NORCAT receives $418.5K in federal funding to extend innovation program

FedNor is granting Sudbury's NORCAT $418,500 to extend its Innovation Acceleration Program until 2025.

NORCAT, a non-profit technology and innovation centre, provides health and safety training for the mining industry, and helps small businesses develop their products.

The federal funding will allow NORCAT to provide eligible companies up to $10,000 to support product development, testing and certification.

In its third phase, it's expected the program will support eight business startups and help 12 local firms expand.

"This initiative will not only bolster our in-demand service offerings, but also it will ultimately fuel economic growth, job creation and prosperity for our region," Don Duval, NORCAT's chief executive officer, said in a news release.

Sudbury MP Vivianne Lapointe made the funding announcement along with Nickel Belt MP Marc Serré for Patty Hajdu, the minister responsible for FedNor.

"Today's announcement will help create 30 high-quality jobs by unleashing the economic potential of innovative startup and high-growth businesses in Greater Sudbury," Lapointe said in a news release.

Serré said the program helped create 28 new businesses and 46 full-time jobs during its previous phases.