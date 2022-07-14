Bouldering area north of Elliot Lake expected to draw climbing tourists

Mountain climbers have slowly been discovering a new destination for their pastime — it's on Crown land, 45 kilometres northwest of Elliot Lake, Ont.

The Nooks has been developed for bouldering. That's a type of climbing done close to the ground and does not use ropes or harnesses. Instead there are multiple crash pads underneath.

Brendan Baars of Grand Rapids, Mich., is one of the climbers who discovered the area in 2018. He calls it one of the best locations for bouldering he's ever climbed, and well worth the six hour drive from his home in the U-S.

"For us in Michigan it's one of the closest climbing destinations that we have," he said.

"If you're really into rock climbing and you know about types of rock, different areas and popular areas it's one of the closest, popular, good destinations, like good rock quality."

The Nooks discovered

Four years ago Baars and his climbing friends in Michigan had heard there were climbing opportunities in northern Ontario, but they realized those spots weren't really for bouldering. That's when they started searching on their own.

"We decided to use satellites and topographical maps and pick some of the best locations where we think boulders might be," he said.

They hiked to the area that first winter to locate the boulders, then returned in the spring and fall to develop them for climbing. That involves cleaning the rocks with a brush to clear off the dirt, moss, lichen and other debris before chalk is added.

Guidebook 'to get climbers to northern Ontario'

Since that time Baars has created a guidebook for The Nooks, which was just published this spring. The guidebook includes descriptions of climbing difficulty and number of climbing problems one each one of the boulders they've developed.

"It was a way to get climbers to come up to northern Ontario," he said of the booklet.

"We see The Nooks as a really, really big major climbing area in Ontario," he said, adding that having a printed guidebook "makes the area more legitimate" and "shows that this area is a pretty serious area".

There are about 200 boulder problems at The Nooks but Baars said there is potential for thousands more.

Brendan Baars shows his new guidebook on The Nooks bouldering area north of Elliot Lake in this screenshot from an video posted on his Instagram. (Instragram @brendanbaars)

His favourite is called The Color of Time.

"It is one of the best boulder problems I have ever climbed for one, and it just happens to be something that I did the first ascent of," he said.

The guidebook also includes other helpful details like where to go for the nearest cell service coverage and how far away the closest hospital is.

The Nooks is a self-guided climbing area.

"What we're doing out there is dangerous, and it will always be dangerous no matter how good you are as a climber," Baars said, warning that people new to the sport need to be careful.

"You can go out there and have fun on some of the very short boulders, but just always be aware that…it is dangerous, especially if you don't have any crash pads or a rope or anything like that," he said.

Baars has fallen from boulders plenty of times, including awkward falls and has even missed the crash pads, but hasn't had any major injuries in ten years of climbing.

Baars suspects The Nooks will draw tourists to northern Ontario and more specifically Elliot Lake.

"The locals are happy the climbers are here and …people are going to stop in town in Elliot Lake for supplies, food, hotels, whatever."

"I'm super pumped to see over the years what's going to happen to Elliot Lake, because …it is going to be a popular destination and it's going to continue to grow year after year."

Baars adds there are hundreds more boulders still to be developed at The Nooks, north of Elliot Lake.

"I've seen more than I can climb in the next ten years already in my head….I'll be going up there for the rest of my life."

MNRF aware of Crown land use

In an email to CBC News, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said it is aware of bouldering happening on Crown land.

It said the ministry does not have rules specific to bouldering, however, if someone wanted to undertake any related activity like creating a new trail, building a water crossing or holding an organized event, they would need approval from the ministry under the Public Lands Act.

"Crown land is generally unmaintained, remote, and should be used at your own risk," the MNRF said in the email.

"Persons entering on to Crown land for recreational purposes such as bouldering are deemed to willingly assume all risks related to that use."