The Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League (NOJHL) has put its season on pause for the next three weeks.

The decision follows wide-ranging restrictions on businesses and public gatherings in Ontario, which came into effect on Wednesday to slow the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

"The government basically shut us down for hockey up to this point because, obviously, for the safety concerns," said Robert Mazzuca, the league's commissioner.

"It's extremely concerning for the players. I worry about their mental health because this has been going on for a couple of years."

Players in the NOJHL generally range from 16 to 20 years of age.

Mazzuca said the league has taken numerous precautions to protect players, coaches and other staff, including a mandatory vaccination policy, and regular COVID-19 testing.

"Going into this year we had added safety measures and protocols in place for testing," he said.

Mazzuca said he has made arrangements to extend the season if necessary, once the province's restrictions on sporting events have been lifted.

"We've already talked to all the facilities and they're willing to work with us," he said. "If we've got to extend our season as a possibility, we're going to do that."

While most indoor sport and recreational facilities closed on Jan. 5, the province's guidelines included exceptions for "athletes training for the Olympics and Paralympics and select professional and elite amateur sport leagues."

The list of leagues that qualify for the province's "return-to-play" framework includes professional leagues like the NHL, NBA and CFL, and elite amateur leagues like the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Ontario Junior "A" Lacrosse League and the Provincial Women's Hockey League.

The Sudbury Wolves seen here in action at the Sudbury Arena in October 2021. The team will play in an empty arena until Jan. 26, due to COVID-19 restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron variant. (Erik White/CBC )

In a written statement on Wednesday the OHL said it "has reaffirmed its commitment to continue the 2021-22 season."

The league has postponed seven games that were scheduled between Jan. 5 and Jan. 8, and has rescheduled 21 games that were previously postponed.

Those rescheduled games take place between Jan. 8 and April 3.

In a statement the Sudbury Wolves said they will not be able to host fans for three home games scheduled between Jan. 5 and Jan. 26.

The team will play those games without a live audience.

The Soo Greyhounds listed five home games during the same period in which fans will not be able to attend. The North Bay Battalion also have five home games until Jan. 26, that will be played without fans in the stands.