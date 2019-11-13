The head of the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League says the start date of the season is unknown as the league waits for provincial approval on its 'Return to Play' plan.

NOJHL commissioner Robert Mazzuca they're following public health guidelines to safely have players return to the ice.

Until then, he says there is no start date for the season.

"When we can return, if we can return, how we can return, if at all," he said. "If we are allowed to return to play on our request, if that gets approved, we'll have a short time to get ready … and away we go."

While professional sports are moving forward without fans in the stands, Mazzuca says that's not an option for his league.

"For the NOJHL, if we do not have fans in the stands, we would most likely not be playing this year," he said.

"In our business model that we have … we're a spectator-driven league."

If the league gets approval to play, it will be smaller from the usual 12 teams. In May, the Elliot Lake Wildcats team announced it was taking a leave of absence from the league this season due to COVID-19.

Another team, the Soo Eagles, is based in Michigan in the United States.

"If the border's not open, obviously we will not be going to Sault, Michigan and they will not be coming across."

Mazzuca says he believes the league's proposed 'Return to Play' plan is solid.

"Everybody is anxious to get back and hoping to get back," he said.

"But this is a health situation and we're well aware of the circumstances."