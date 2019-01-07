The Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League says several games are being postponed after a bus crash over the weekend.

On Saturday, a bus carrying members of the French River Rapids was involved in a collision on Highway 64. The team was heading back home after a road game in Kirkland Lake.

No injuries were reported.

"The entire NOJHL is extremely thankful that no one was seriously hurt in the incident as French River travelled home," league commissioner, Robert Mazzuca said.

"Traveling to and from games is something teams in every sport deal [with] on a continuous basis and in lieu of the tragic events involving the Humboldt Broncos in April, the NOJHL is making available counselling, with assistance from the Canadian Mental Health Association, for the entire French River Rapids organization, along with any other league member clubs, over this very close call."

Two games over the weekend were postponed and Monday's game between French River and Powassan is also cancelled.

The games will be rescheduled at a later date.