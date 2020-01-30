Due in part to the popularity of the television show RuPaul's Drag Race, pop culture has seen the rise of drag as an art form and as entertainment.

Sudbury-born Noah Carniello has embraced drag wholeheartedly and is excited to bring his solo show as Carmen Dior to his hometown February 1.

Carniello says that he's admired many female pop stars ever since he was young but knew that the pop music route wasn't for him. Carniello explains that Carmen Dior is a way for him to express himself and take inspiration from the iconic and powerful women he admires.

"I just feel incredibly confident and expressive and I'm just able to live my true authentic self through music and through dance and through art," said Carniello.

Carniello says the name Carmen Dior came from the style of the first pair of false eyelashes he ever bought — Carmen — and Dior followed quickly afterwards. (Supplied by Maria Kakinohana)

He describes Carmen Dior as an intergalactic pop princess.

"You see a lot of colour . . . a lot of pink and purple, very inspired by Harajuko fashion and a lot of pop influences . . . and she looks like she walked out of a candy store."

Carniello learned how to do his own makeup and it was very important to perfect it before bringing Carmen into the public eye.

Becoming Carmen Dior is a long process. "You have makeup. I have to glue down my eyebrows. I have to pad. I have to put all my tights on. I have to do the lashes and nails. But the final look in the mirror is what makes it all worth it."

Carniello has recently returned from Japan. He had been living and working there for the past year under contract with Universal Studios Japan, putting his musical theatre skills to use as a member of the Frog Choir in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Living in a different country and being immersed in its culture changed Carniello. "It taught me so many things about myself that I would have never known if I hadn't done it," he said.

It takes Carniello roughly four hours to transform himself into Carmen Dior. He says it's an exhausting process but the final look in the mirror makes it all worthwhile. (Supplied by Maria Kakinohana)

Carniello also did his first headlining show as Carmen Dior in Japan, "I walked off that stage going 'That is who she is and that is who she forever will be'."

He gets a little emotional when he talks about coming back to Sudbury for his solo show. Wherever he and Carmen Dior travel in the world, he feels a responsibility to bring what he's learned through his art back to Sudbury.

"It means so much to me. My journey has not been easy and it's been a lot of hardship. To come home and have faces that I know and love so much . . . it's just so important to me."

Carmen Dior Live in Sudbury takes place Saturday, Feb. 1, in the lower hall at the Caruso Club.