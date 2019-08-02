The City of Greater Sudbury says the community arena along with 13 other arenas in the city are now completely smoke-free.

The city says the change is in line with the updated Smoke-Free Ontario Act.

As a result, outdoor smoking sections for concerts, special events and sporting events are now removed.

"The current no re-entry policy remains in place," the city stated in a release.

"Those who leave the building during an event will not be permitted back inside."

There are now signs on display indicating the buildings and properties are now smoke and vape free.

"This change supports city council's continued commitment to promoting and supporting a healthy community for residents to work, play and live," the city said.