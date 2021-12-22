Annual Sudbury Christmas dinner cancelled a 2nd year due to COVID-19

A Sudbury city councillor who organizes an annual Christmas dinner for those who live alone has been forced to cancel the event for a second year.

Since 2015, Michael Vagnini has held the No One Eats Alone Christmas event to get people together who would normally spend Christmas alone.

Last year, Vagnini had to cancel the event due to COVID-19.

He had hoped the situation would be different this year, but said it's cancelled again to keep people safe.

"This is a gathering of people that don't have anybody else, in most cases," he said.

"We didn't want anybody walking away with COVID coming from such a great event as No One Eats Alone."

Vagnini said turkeys and other donations for the event have been given to food banks, shelters and other groups in need.

He is also working to have the group incorporated as a non-profit organization.

"So although we are not having a group of people on Christmas Day, the spirit of No One Eats Alone is carried out through the community all the time," he said.

"If I'm unable to do this for the future, this as a non-profit will continue."

Vagnini is working on setting up Zoom calls on Christmas Day so people can interact and connect. (Submitted by The City of Greater Sudbury)

Vagnini said organizers had been expecting more than 300 people this year.

"You never know the little things that we do for each other, especially at a time like this, how big they may turn out. Kind of like No One Eats Alone," he said.

"I didn't anticipate it becoming as large....It has become larger than life, and we will continue it on."

Vagnini said he's working on setting up Zoom calls on Christmas Day so people can interact and connect.