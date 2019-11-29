'No One Eats Alone' Christmas dinner cancelled this year, Sudbury councillor says
This would have been the sixth year for the event started by Michael Vagnini
A popular Christmas Day event in Greater Sudbury has been cancelled this year.
The 'No One Eats Alone' holiday meal has been held Dec. 25 since 2015, and provides a venue and meal for anyone who would normally be by themselves at Christmas.
Organizer and city councillor Michael Vagnini says some volunteers were still on board this year, but after discussing things with health officials, he and other organizers decided not to take the risk.
"My phone has not stopped ringing. They said we're not concerned if we're volunteers or whatever the case is. But we just can't take the chance on somebody showing up and getting sick and ending up in the hospital directly related to No One Eats Alone," he said.
They already had 100 turkeys for the meal, which Vagnini says they were able to donate to local charities. Any monetary donations will be held for next year's event.
It takes up to $7,000 to put on the dinner.
Last year the 'No One Eats Alone' dinner, held at the Northbury hotel, served 360 people.
"We were set to go and, as time got closer and other events were being cancelled, we realized that this just isn't the year to do it," he said.
With files from Angela Gemmill
