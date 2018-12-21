Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini is hosting a big party on Christmas Day. It's the fourth annual No One Eats Alone Christmas Dinner.

More than 300 people are expected for companionship and a meal at the Italian Club in Copper Cliff.

Vagnini says over the years, the event has become more than just a dinner.

"I think when you hear people say my friends are at No One Eats Alone and those are the friends they have, and because they may not have other family around, it's become bigger than just coming for Christmas dinner," he said.

"It's becoming a tradition."

This year, Vagnini is doing something a little different.

"In the past we've offered to-go dinners for people that are working on Christmas Day for our Emergency Services, so that's Police, Fire, EMS," he said.

Michael Vagnini represents Ward 2 in Greater Sudbury. (Martha Dillman/CBC)

"But we're also offering it to any of the Greater Sudbury employees that will be working on that day."

Tickets for the No One Eats Alone Christmas Dinner are $10, but Vagnini says no one will be turned away if they don't have the means to pay.

Doors open at the Italian Club at 4 pm with dinner starting at 6 pm. Dinner is at 6.