A proposal to allow people in Sudbury to have up to six hens in their backyards has been voted down by city council.

On Tuesday, a staff report was presented to council for a decision. Several options were put forward for councillors to vote on. Currently, the bylaw states people can't have backyard hens on any property less than a hectare in size.

The first suggested allowing backyard hens in residential areas, pending a permit and inspection process under the city's animal care and control bylaw. The animal control bylaw would have been amended as a result. The city says the option would cost about $94,000.

The second option was a pilot project to allow up to 20 registered participants in the city to have hens in their backyard. The report states the cost would be absorbed within the current budget.

The last option would have allowed chickens in backyards on certain residential properties zoned low density. It would have also allowed for random inspections from bylaw enforcement instead of mandatory ones.

Councillor Al Sizer says he was concerned at the idea of chickens and hens attracting more bears.

"Once they know that source of food is there, they will be back. Once they have a source, they will be back," he said.

"So in all good conscience I can't, just based on the almost paranoia we witnessed, there's no way I can support hens in backyards."

However, Meghan Delange disagreed. She's a woman who lives just outside of Sudbury who has been raising hens for more than 10 years.

Melanie Delange says she's disappointed city council voted down an option to allow backyard hens in Sudbury. (Casey Stranges/CBC)

"Some of that is fear mongering," she said.

"I've actually seen bears go to my neighbours eating garbage and not even bothering with my yard. You can certainly keep a chicken hen coop secure and not attract predators."

In the end, all options were voted down by city council.

Delange says she'll keep working to educate the public on the benefits of backyard poultry and adds she hopes the issue comes forward to city council again in the future.