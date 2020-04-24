Northern Lights Festival Boréal to launch Patio Tour performances
Festival aiming to reintroduce live music in the community
An annual festival that was cancelled this year in Sudbury due to COVID-19 is bringing back live music.
Northern Lights Festival Boréal is holding a Patio Tour event on Saturday, August 29. Area-musicians will visit local restaurant and bar patios to entertain patrons.
Festival executive director Max Merrifield says they were disappointed to cancel the annual event, which usually takes place in July in Sudbury's Bell Park.
"People really miss their festival, that's for sure," he said. "It was a real drag, but at that point it was the decision we had to make."
Merrifield says they started to think of other ways to have live music performed in the community.
"It's a pretty interesting event where a lot of Sudbury's finest local musicians will visit various patios throughout the city, play some short sets of music and sort of revive the spirit of music," he said.
He says the event will not only help local artists get back out and perform, but also help support local restaurants and bars.
Merrifield says they've been working with the local health unit to make sure the event is safe.
"In certain cases with vocalists, we need to put up a barrier," he said. "But nothing too complicated and nothing people should stress about."
A number of musicians are set to perform, including guitarist Jamie Dupuis and fiddle player Paul Lemelin. Matt Foy, Dr. Tom's Travelling Medicine Show and Tommy Fyfe will also perform.
A variety of restaurants are taking part including The Townhouse Tavern, The Laughing Buddha, La Fromagerie, Twiggs Coffee Roasters, 84 Station, Tuco's Taco Lought, Di Gusto and P&M's Kouzzina.
Merrifield says there's no cover.
"We just ask that people go out and support these establishments and have great food and drink and a good time," he said.
