The Nishnawbe Aski Nation is working to offer support to people across its territory who may be struggling mentally and emotionally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAN has launched a new program called NAN Hope — a program where people can call or text in to get confidential mental health support services.

Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler says there were gaps in the system before the pandemic. He says those gaps started to show even more when COVID-19 hit.

"We have to react to that," he said. "We have to work with Ontario and Canada to address those gaps so that anyone who needs help should get it, no matter where they are."

Fiddler says it's hard to measure the toll the pandemic has taken, but says it has had an impact.

"I think it's becoming more and more severe as the weeks and months go by," he said.

"We're hearing the fall may be even more of a challenge for our communities, so we need to ramp up supports, including mental health supports."

People can call or text the service for help. Fiddler says one unique aspect about this service is they've incorporated the use of traditional languages.

"We know that because of the isolation and the lockdowns ... many of our community members, including elders, are just cut off from what they had before," he said.

"We want to make sure that they too can access support and help. We have Oji-Cree speakers, Cree speakers and also Ojibwe speakers, so they can connect with our elders as well."

Alvin Fiddler is Grand Chief of the the Nishnawbe Aski Nation. (CBC)

Fiddler says when someone calls the number, they will be connected with an actual person.

"I think that it's important we have that ability to respond in that way," he said.

"Or if they want to remain anonymous and use the text service, that's also an option."

Fiddler says it's important for people to reach out if they need help.

"They are not alone," he said. "They can access help from no matter where they live. They can reach out and someone will be there for them."