Older adults in Sudbury face housing, income, support challenges, NISA research finds

New research from the Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA) shows older adults in Greater Sudbury need more support when it comes to issues like health care, reliable income and access to affordable housing.

NISA asked the older adults what concerns and challenges they have.

"Going into the project I was aware of some of the challenges, but it definitely expanded my knowledge of some of this," said Tanya Quesnel, lead researcher.

Tanya Quesnel is a researcher at the Northern Initiative for Social Action (NISA). (Screenshot from YouTube)

"Hearing it first hand — the older adult experiences, it really brought to light the need for some change."

The results showed that participants faced:

Challenges associated with finding affordable and accessible housing.

Inadequate health care coverage for individuals on Ontario Disability Support Program.

The need for guaranteed annual income for older adults.

The need for increased support systems and outreach to combat loneliness and assist individuals in accessing information and resources.

The older adult participants recorded monologues which have been compiled into a video available online.

"Involvement in the creation of the monologues was an instructive experience for me," said Marek Krasuski, one of those older adults who participated. "It was an opportunity to gather my thoughts and deliver a message of importance on video."

"This project provided a platform for community members with lived experience to share the impact of inadequate programs that undermine well-being."

The findings will help NISA determine where to expand its services and programs for older adults. NISA also posted the information to social media and forwarded it to politicians.

"We really want to show it in the community so that more people have knowledge of these challenges, and might be able to help," Quesnel said. "So we're sending it out as well to Sudbury's mayor and the councillors."

She said NISA will also send the results to Ontario's Ministry of Housing and Ministry of Health.

The research was funded through Health Canada.