Ontario school boards are scrambling to find teachers, as an increasing number take retirement and the pandemic puts stress on those still in the classroom. And that has some worried about how teachers and students will be affected over the long term.

Nipissing University education professor Lorraine Frost says it's a demand she has never seen in her career. She's been a teacher for 45 years — educating future educators for more than three decades — and is the director of the North Bay university's concurrent and consecutive bachelor of education programs.

She calls the current situation "a perfect storm."

"Every 10-15 years or so, maybe sometimes 20 years, we hit a period where there's a number of retirements and there's not enough graduates coming out to fill the positions," she said.

"I think we came into one of those kinds of cycles and then COVID hit, which really accelerated this whole situation. [That's] what I'm hearing from colleagues in the school boards and from the College of Teachers ... it's accelerated retirements."

She says the pandemic has put so much stress on people "that they have decided, if they were eligible for their pensions, to maybe take those pensions and go."

Ontario's teacher college has asked retired teachers to come back to try to help out, she notes.

"And just recently, the teacher's pension plan has changed the numbers of days that you can work and still collect your pension. So if you were on pension, there was a restriction on how many days you could supply teacher or help. And they've raised that number of days to 95, which is basically half a school year."

Frost says there are a rising number of teaching students who are being recruited to become emergency supply teachers while they're still in school — and that has her worried.

Lorraine Frost is the director of the concurrent and consecutive bachelor of education programs at Nipissing University in North Bay. She's been a teacher for 45 years and educating future educators for 32 years. (Nipissing University)

"They're supposed to be full time students, so they're supposed to be preparing themselves. We're trying to lay the foundation for what we hope would be a 30- to 35-year career. And so they should be trying to focus on their studies," she said.

"But there are also concerns in terms of their personal liability. If they're registered at the university, but go and do supply teaching on their own, they are not protected by us. If they're on practice-teaching, they are protected by us. They're also not a member of any of the teacher federations and as such, they don't have any protection from them."

Frost says she's not sure what the school boards are offering in terms of liability coverage, but says the whole situation falls into a legal grey area.

"If something happened — because things happen in schools — kids fall on the playground and break their collarbone or something happens in a classroom, some kind of an accident, then it's unclear how much protection they would have in a situation like that."

Teacher candidates are supposed to complete 80 days minimum of supervised practice teaching, Frost adds, and that means they need to be in a classroom with a qualified teacher.

The Ontario school system is doing as well as it can under the circumstances, she says.

"I know at the university we're in this constant state of flux trying to do things because there's nothing predictable about this pandemic and how things are going. It means making decisions on a day-to-day basis and making decisions without complete information."

Despite the uncertainty, Frost says "this is a great time" for anyone interested in teaching to get started.

"There will be some opportunities for a few years. It's a great career. You're doing something really important that has a lifelong impact on people's lives."