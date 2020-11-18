After one of its community members tested positive for COVID-19, Nipissing University says it's taking steps to ensure the health and well-being of the person affected and the community.

The individual is self-isolating and all contact tracing is being managed by public health. Anyone who may have been in close contact with the individual will be contacted directly, they said.



"The individual notified the university quickly after testing positive," the university stated in a release today, noting that the person resides off-campus, but was in the Robert J. Surtees Athletics Centre on Friday.

"As a result, the Robert J. Surtees Athletics Centre will be closed effective Nov. 18 to complete an extensive deep cleaning. Additional caretaking staff will be allocated to perform cleaning of all high-touch areas, equipment and all spaces potentially accessed."

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says that, if its investigation and contact tracing identify an increased risk to members of the community beyond those identified as close contacts, the public will be notified.