Health unit declares COVID-19 outbreak at Nipissing University

A community COVID-19 outbreak has been declared after six people connected to Nipissing University tested positive for the virus.

The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says six people involved have a connection to the university's athletics centre, where a positive case of the virus was announced a few days ago. Those affected don't live on campus, but the health unit says they had interactions at the athletics centre and at social gatherings in the community.

The health unit says contact tracing has been done, but is asking those who have attended social gatherings with people who are part of Nipissing's athletic community to self-monitor for symptoms.

The health unit says other buildings on campus are not affected.