Nipissing candidates call for more funding for colleges and universities, more supports for students
PC incumbent Vic Fedeli is seeking a fourth term
The candidates hoping to unseat Nipissing Progressive Conservative Vic Fedeli say the provincial government has to do a lot more to support college and university students and the schools they attend.
Three of them took part in a Zoom debate Wednesday night night hosted by the Nipissing University Student Union, which Fedeli did not take part in.
New Democrat Erika Lougheed says Ontario has some of the highest tuition rates in the country.
"And really what that means is that some people access university and college and post-secondary and some people don't. It really does leave some people behind," said the East Ferris town councillor.
She says an NDP government would change student loans to grants, eliminate interest charges and reverse the recent cuts to the Ontario Student Assistance Program or OSAP.
Lougheed would also like to see changes to a provincial funding model that "puts disproportionate pressure on northern universities."
Green candidate Sean McClocklin says his party has a similar plan to the NDP, including scrapping the "flawed" performance-based provincial funding model in favour of one based on enrolment.
McClocklin says we need to make sure that young people are being properly prepared for the new green economy.
"A big part of that is people coming out of our education systems and trying to find their way and their path in life," he said.
Liberal candidate Tanya Vrebosch also feels that the Ontario government needs to give more to colleges and universities, as they've become too dependent on students as a source of revenue.
"We start seeing more money being put onto tuition, more money being put onto international students," said the North Bay city councillor.
"We're going to increase operating grants to universities, so that should be able to alleviate some of those pressures."
Vrebosch also said colleges and universities have to become more nimble to make sure they are training workers for the jobs that are available in their area.
She says a Liberal government would continue with the tuition freezes brought in by the current PC government.
"Nobody should be coming out of post-secondary education owing the amount of a mortgage," said Vrebosch.
Also on the ballot in Nipissing are Joe Jobin from the Ontario Party, Michelle Lashbrook from the Libertarian Party, Russell Taylor of the New Party Party and Giacomo Vezina of the None of the Above Direct Democracy Party.
