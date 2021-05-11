Who is an expert in Indigenous history up for debate in Nipissing hunting and fishing trial

A trial that could have far reaching implications for Indigenous people across Canada has resumed in North Bay this week.

There are 54 people on trial in a virtual courtroom based in North Bay, charged with violating Ontario's hunting and fishing laws, as well as the commercial fishing laws of Nipissing First Nation.

Eight of the defendants are commercial fishermen from Lake Nipissing and the remaining 46 were charged over the last 15 years with various hunting and fishing violations in the general area between Sturgeon Falls and Mattawa.

They all admit to doing what they're accused of, but question the authority of the Ontario government or their First Nations government to lay these charges.

The legal authority of the Ontario and First Nations governments over this territory stems from the Robinson-Huron Treaty of 1850.

But the defence claims the Indigenous people of the Lake Nipissing area were actually members of the Amikwa Nation and the treaty was signed by someone who didn't represent them.

The past two days have been spent debating who is qualified to give exert testimony on the history of Indigenous peoples of this part of northern Ontario.

The defence is arguing that the Robinson-Huron Treaty of 1850 was signed by Indigenous leaders with no authority to do so and is invalid. (Government of Canada)

The defence put forward Stacy McQuabbie of Henvey Inlet First Nation, who has spent the past 20 years researching his family and community history. He now says his real family name is Amikwabi and now identifies as a member of the Amikwa Nation.

Justice Erin Vainepool ruled that the oral history he collected, while keeping with Indigenous customs, would be viewed as "hearsay" in court and she doubted he could give "unbiased, objective" evidence on Indigenous history.

Sidney Harring, an American human rights lawyer, retired college professor and Indigenous legal historian, was also put forward by the defence, but the Crown is doubting his expertise and some of his findings about the Amikwa and where exactly they lived in pre-contact northern Ontario.

He was on the stand for some four hours Tuesday and the Crown is set to continue it's cross-examination when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.