Nipissing First Nation has a new bridge that pays tribute to the historic wood structure it replaces.

Before it was dismantled in late 2019, the original Duchesnay Creek bridge, located on Highway 17 B, was the last timber deck truss bridge on Ontario's provincial highway network. When engineers discovered the 80-year-old bridge had structural flaws in January 2019, it had to be closed.

Its replacement, which crosses Duchesnay Creek next to the old structure, also uses timber, which is visible from its underside, near the water's edge.

"So the new structure is a quite attractive timber bridge," said Nipissing First Nation Chief Scott McLeod.

The Ministry of Transportation contributed $12 million to build the bridge, which serves the First Nation.

McLeod said Nipissing First Nation partnered with the Miller Paving Group, out of Markham, Ontario, to build the structure. The project created a number of jobs in the community, ranging from labourers to management positions, McLeod said.

For the last 160 years our community, as well as most other First Nation communities across Canada have been marginalized and left out of the economy," McLeod said. "And to us, this is an opportunity for the provinces and other governments to really make a difference in reconciliation."

While the new bridge is complete, the second part of the project will be to remove an old overpass that is no longer needed. The overpass is located at the Highway 17 exit, leading to the Duchesnay Creek bridge.

McLeod said he hopes the project will be completed by August 2022.