Nipissing University says a COVID-19 outbreak involving its athletics centre has now grown to 14 cases.

On Tuesday, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit declared a community outbreak after six people connected to the university tested positive. Now, that outbreak involves 14 cases.

"One of these cases includes a positive case in residence," the university said in a statement.

"The student has been moved into a quarantine suite. Nipissing is supporting the student in quarantine with access to food and any other supports they require to ensure their health and wellbeing."

The university says all 14 people are self-isolating and the health unit is doing contract tracing to find other people who may have been infected.

"Individuals who are not contacted by the health unit are not considered at high risk," the university stated.

"Should the health unit's investigation and contact tracing identify an increased risk to members of the Nipissing or North Bay community beyond those identified as close contacts, the public will be notified."

On Thursday morning, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit was reporting 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the district. That means all active cases are connected to the university.