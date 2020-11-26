Nipissing University says COVID-19 outbreak now at 14 cases
Contact tracing is underway by public health
Nipissing University says a COVID-19 outbreak involving its athletics centre has now grown to 14 cases.
On Tuesday, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit declared a community outbreak after six people connected to the university tested positive. Now, that outbreak involves 14 cases.
"One of these cases includes a positive case in residence," the university said in a statement.
"The student has been moved into a quarantine suite. Nipissing is supporting the student in quarantine with access to food and any other supports they require to ensure their health and wellbeing."
The university says all 14 people are self-isolating and the health unit is doing contract tracing to find other people who may have been infected.
"Individuals who are not contacted by the health unit are not considered at high risk," the university stated.
"Should the health unit's investigation and contact tracing identify an increased risk to members of the Nipissing or North Bay community beyond those identified as close contacts, the public will be notified."
On Thursday morning, the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit was reporting 14 active cases of COVID-19 in the district. That means all active cases are connected to the university.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.