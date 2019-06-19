Graduation is a big achievement for a student and for most, it means putting on a gown and hat before walking on stage to receive a diploma or degree.

For one Anishinaabe man, the ceremony was a chance to honour his ancestors.

Noodin Niimewin recently graduated from Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie. He researched, designed, beaded and hand sewed his clothing.

It all started when he graduated from high school and asked his mother, aunt, cousin and sister to help him create his graduation outfit.

"Back in high school I wore my traditional regalia that I have now," he said.

When the time came for him to graduate from university, he decided to do the same thing.

"I've always been fascinated with our own clothing as an Anishinaabe, but specifically from the early 19th century."

For his high school graduation, Niimebin's family helped to design and create his outfit. (Submitted by Noodin Niimebin)

Niimewin says that era was the time when Chief Shingwauk was in power and — according to Algoma University — was known for his "cross-cultural synthesis of traditional Anishnabek and European knowledge and learning systems."

"I wanted to walk on stage the way my ancestors would have dressed a long time ago as well," he said.

While researching what the outfit would look like, he learned that trade in silver was especially popular at the time.

"So the gorges that were worn around my neck ... it just happens to be engraved with a crane which is my clan," he said.

Niimewin says silver was worn at the time to show a person's wealth, and "it was also passed down through generations and generations."

(Submitted by Noodin Niimewin)

"Families would inherit the silver of their ancestors," he said.

"The way I was looking at it is that my outfit and my investment will be passed down to my children and my grandchildren as well."

Niimewin says it was especially meaningful to wear the outfit on the traditional homeland of Shingwauk. He says he was joined by two friends who also wore traditional regalia.

If you really feel like it's really important to you, you'll do it. - Noodin Niimewin

"So as far as I know ... it was the first time Algoma University had Anishinabek walk across the stage without cap and gown and just walked across in their traditional outfits," he said.

In the past, some Indigenous students have met resistance when trying to wear traditional clothing instead of a cap and gown. Niimewin says he didn't ask for permission: he just told the school what he'd be wearing at the ceremony.

"If you really feel like it's really important to you, you'll do it," he said.

"The school was actually really supportive. They gave a very supportive message back and said they looked forward to seeing us that day."