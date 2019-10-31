The Chief of Moose Cree First Nation says a community vote will decide whether a niobium mine goes ahead on their traditional territory.

Mervin Cheechoo says a Quebec-based company is continuing exploratory drilling 45 kilometres south of the community.

Niobay Metals is proposing building a mine, an all-season road from Moosonee, a transmission line and possibly a tunnel under the Moose River.

Cheechoo admits there is opposition in the community but says they need more information.

"I think maybe all the information people received previously wasn't accurate and that's kind of one of the things we're taking seriously — as a new council and as a new Niobay team — is to gather the correct information about Niobay, about the niobay mine, what is niobium," he said.

Cheechoo says the community has what they describe as a comfort letter from Niobay. It promises, in writing, not to go ahead with the mine without the community's permission. Cheechoo says the community also wants a written promise that Niobay will not explore a claim it has in the North French watershed, as it has only received a verbal confirmation.

Cheechoo says a community decision on the mine will likely take about five years.

Niobay says it has found high-grade deposits of niobium — a metal that, when added to steel, makes it lighter and stronger.

Derek Teevan, NioBay's vice-president of Government and Aboriginal Affairs, says about $10 worth of niobium would reduce the average-sized car by about 150 kg, reducing the amount of fuel required in carbon emissions.

"It's now being recognised as a critical metal by the U.S., because there's no domestic supply [there]."

The company has just finished a preliminary economic assessment of the northern Ontario mine, which could be an open or underground mine, or a combination of the two.

"What we're looking to do is build a small mine that would allow for a potential 23 to 30 year mine life, subject to the engagement and approval of Moose Cree," Teevan said.