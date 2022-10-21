Sudbury author Nina Nesseth fueled by fear in latest book

Sudbury author Nina Nesseth says she's always been fascinated by fear.

But as a scientist, Nesseth was also drawn to the reasons people get goose bumps watching the newest thriller, or why we're even drawn to horror flicks in the first place.

Nightmare Fuel: The Science of Horror Films delves into the fear impulse, why horror films get under our skin, and why we return for more.

For example, Nesseth researched the excitation transfer theory, and how it applies to a crowded movie theatre.

Think back the last horror film you saw in the theatre, Nesseth said, where the audience reacts to a jump scare, then immediately settles into a relieved laugh.

"If you think about that adrenaline rush, that's a form of arousal, it's an excitation," Nesseth said.

"A lot of that action is outside of your thinking brain, outside of cognitive processing."

"But as soon as you start to think about it and realize that the threat isn't there, then we have this wonderful opportunity to transfer that energy – that excitation – to another feeling."

Nina Nesseth, author of Nightmare Fuel, digs into the research about why we, as humans, are drawn to scary stuff. (Ninanesseth.com)

"That's what excitation transfer theory is, that your excitation response to one stimulus can be amplified or can amplify your response to something else."

Nesseth also reached out to score composers and directors about their own theories for contributing to a good jump scare in the movies.

"Every one of them brought up the idea of empathy and compassion being a huge element that drives their work," Nesseth said.

"It makes sense, because if you are able to understand dread and anxiety and tension and fear – and not only your own fears but being able to put yourself in the space of the characters on screen and in the audiences who will be consuming it, then you will be able to craft a more compelling and effective scare."

Nesseth co-authored The Science of Orphan Blach, which explored some of the theories behind the critically-acclaimed series starring Tatiana Maslany. (imdb.com)

Nightmare Fuel isn't Nesseth's first foray into the science of pop culture.

In 2017, Nesseth co-authored The Science of Orphan Black: The Official Companion.

The series, starring Canadian Tatiana Maslany, revolves around a street hustler who steals the identity of her doppleganger, only to find that person is being hunted down.

In the book, Nesseth delves into the science behind cloning, epigenetics and synthetic biology, all elements weaved throughout Orphan Black's plot.

"[The book is about] science and history of cloning to gene therapy," Nesseth said in 2017, "[and] by trying to explain the mysterious disease that affects the clones."

That project came about after a chance meeting at San Diego Comic-Con with the person who would eventually become her co-writer on both projects, Casey Griffin.

Listen to the full interview on Up North by clicking on the audio link below.