North Bay police are on the lookout for a man and woman who made off with $4000 worth of high-end sneakers.

Police said the two took 26 pairs of Nike and Adidas shoes from an unlocked vehicle on McIntyre Street in downtown North Bay.

The victim was a Toronto-based shoe reseller, and had concealed the shoes in large, bright orange Nike plastic bags, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the theft to contact police at (705) 497-5555.