A new Indigenous child services agency in northeastern Ontario hopes to recruit two dozen more foster families over the next few months.

Executive director Joanne Koehler says they currently have 21 children placed in 16 homes, but they want to recruit two dozen more families by early next year.

"It's First Nation people taking care of First Nation children. They innately know the needs and beliefs ... all of that with First Nation children. It makes a great deal of difference coming into a home," she said.

Koehler says it's been difficult recruiting during the pandemic because they would normally recruit at powwows — and many First Nations remain under lockdown to prevent extra people coming into the communities.

Koehler notes that they prefer to use the term "alternative care," instead of foster care. And the agency makes sure children are placed in homes that share similar cultures, traditions and backgrounds.

"We have a cultural department, and our programming within our cultural department also services the children that go into these ... our alternative care homes," she said.

Niijaansinaanik Family and Child Services was granted its licence from the province to be a predesignated child wellbeing agency in the fall of 2019.

More of the interview with Niijaansinaanik Family and Child Services executive director Joanne Koehler can be found here.