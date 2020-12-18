Night staff at North Bay Walmart asked to self-isolate after high-risk exposure
The North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit says there has been a risk of COVID-19 exposure to the night staff working at the North Bay Walmart. The high risk exposure took place the nights of December 11, 12 and 13 between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
Health Unit says shoppers not at risk
The health unit is asking anyone who was part of the stocking staff on those days to contact the health unit.
All high-risk individuals are required to self-isolate.
All other staff are considered low risk and are asked to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
Based on the placement of the staff, the health unit has not identified a COVID-19 risk to shoppers, including those who were at the store between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m., cashiers or staff working during the day.
