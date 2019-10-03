Living zero-waste is no simple task.

But it is something three women in Sudbury are trying to do in their lives, and now in their business.

Saturday they will be opening the doors to their new store, The Nickel Refillery.

It is Sudbury's first zero-waste retail store.

The store sells different bulk products without any packaging. (Jan Lakes CBC)

Julie Rodriguez has been trying to cut back on her own household waste while raising a young family. In doing so, she realised the need in the city for a zero-waste retail store.

"We're focusing more on items that you cannot find anywhere else in a city like cleaning products, laundry soaps and other types of ingredients that you need to make your own products," she said.

And remember, you have to bring your own container. If you forget, there will be some you can purchase or deposit.

A lot of time, thought and research has gone into finding the products for the store says Rodriguez. To be truly zero-waste, they need to think about bringing things in sustainably.

The best scenario is to buy local says Rodriguez.

"We try to get them to instead of packaging each and every individual item we get them to package a bulk instead. And then we have some of our vendors who have agreed to take back their containers and repurpose them and refill them."

Rodriguez says the shop is starting with 130 to 150 different products. The plan is the grow as they determine what the need is in the city.

"In the end the store is for the community and we want to try to fill the gaps as much as possible."

The store has 130 - 150 products, but the owners plan to expand after assessing what the need is in the community. (Jan Lakes CBC)

And part of the store is a workshop area and space where you can buy products for DIY projects.

"So basically if you want to make a bath bomb, you want to make your own beeswax wraps, you want some dishwasher tubs free from a box or packaging, you can get that all here," says co-owner Liz Anawati.

In the end, the goal for all three women is to create a community hub for people who are trying to cut back on their waste, and doing this has made them feel closer to their community.

"It's also been good for our mental health a little bit. Feeling like we're doing something we're really empowering each other to make a difference in the community and the engagement from the community has really helped with that."

The opening of the story is Saturday Oct. 5 from 10-4 at 227 Regent Street in Sudbury.